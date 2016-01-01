See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sherman Oaks, CA
Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. H Lee Kagan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kagan works at MDVIP - Sherman Oaks, California in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Sherman Oaks, California
    13320 Riverside Dr Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 452-5367

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Immunization Administration
Ear Ache
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Immunization Administration

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. H Lee Kagan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1134276579
    Education & Certifications

    • Highland Hospital|Rochester Gen Hospital
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. H Lee Kagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kagan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kagan works at MDVIP - Sherman Oaks, California in Sherman Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kagan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

