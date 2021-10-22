Dr. Herman Kado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Kado, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Herman Kado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI.
Dr. Kado works at
Millennium Cardiology32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 115, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 587-2300
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 587-2300
Omg 1pc27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 101, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 544-9050
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 587-2300
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Outstanding, Dr Kado is very professional, extremely knowledgeable, very patient, explained everything thoroughly, always great follow up and he saved my life and he is really a very nice person.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033367362
- Cardiovascular Disease
