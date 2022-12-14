Dr. Herman Houin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Houin, MD
Overview
Dr. Herman Houin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Houin works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Cottage Hospital (psych)159 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (313) 640-2200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson Clinic131 Kercheval Ave Ste 303, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (800) 436-7936
-
3
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K16, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houin?
Could not have been better.
About Dr. Herman Houin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1497818017
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University School Med
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houin works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Houin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.