Dr. Herman Houin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Houin works at Champaign Dental Group in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.