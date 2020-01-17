Overview

Dr. Herman Gore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gore works at Carolina Spine Pain & Rehab in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.