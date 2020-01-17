See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Herman Gore, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Herman Gore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gore works at Carolina Spine Pain & Rehab in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Spine Pain and Rehabilitation Pllc
    900 Cox Rd Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 864-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Jan 17, 2020
    While there is a long -wait (note they have a sign that "clearly" states that waiting up to two hours is possible due to the time that is required with patients)I went with my iPad and worked during the wait. Once I was called back, Dr. Gore was in the room within 15 minutes but more importantly he answered my questions, explained the next steps thoroughly and took his time. I appreciate the thoroughness of his service.
    Walter — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Herman Gore, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336103365
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herman Gore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gore works at Carolina Spine Pain & Rehab in Gastonia, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gore’s profile.

    Dr. Gore has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

