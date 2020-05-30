Dr. Herman Flink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Flink, MD
Dr. Herman Flink, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute1540 Clemente Ct Bldg 300, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-2200
Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute2020 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 259-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Dr. Flink is an exceptional physician. He treats the disease with great expertise and the patient with compassion. He gave me hope during a very challenging time! God Bless him.
About Dr. Herman Flink, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1992798763
- The Johns Hopkins Medical Center
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Charity Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Penn State Universtiy
- Radiology and Therapeutic Radiology
Dr. Flink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Flink. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flink.
