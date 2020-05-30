See All Radiation Oncologists in Lady Lake, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Herman Flink, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Herman Flink, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Flink works at Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute
    1540 Clemente Ct Bldg 300, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 259-2200
  2. 2
    Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute
    2020 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 259-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Breast Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    May 30, 2020
    Dr. Flink is an exceptional physician. He treats the disease with great expertise and the patient with compassion. He gave me hope during a very challenging time! God Bless him.
    Jim ODONNELL — May 30, 2020
    About Dr. Herman Flink, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Medical Center
    • University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
    • Charity Hospital
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Penn State Universtiy
    • Radiology and Therapeutic Radiology
