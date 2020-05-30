Overview

Dr. Herman Flink, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Flink works at Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.