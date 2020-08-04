Dr. Herman Feringa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feringa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Feringa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herman Feringa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wasilla, AK.
Locations
Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute3125 E Meridian Park Loop, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (888) 515-8926Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
- Community Hospital
- Platte County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so sorry to hear that you are leaving. You have been such a very great Dr. for me. Good luck in your new adventure
About Dr. Herman Feringa, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
