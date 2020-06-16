Overview

Dr. Herman Epstein, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Epstein works at Lakes OB GYN Associates in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.