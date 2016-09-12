Dr. Herman Elder, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Elder, DMD
Overview
Dr. Herman Elder, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Athens, GA.
Dr. Elder works at
Locations
-
1
Elder Dental Group, P. C.2300 PRINCE AVE, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 521-0456
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr.Elder for a number of year. He has always done excellent work . Staff very courteous And professional. I have had several dental problems after hours and on holidays , he has alway been Willing to meet me at the office to treat my dental problem. Super nice man.
About Dr. Herman Elder, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1407909138
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elder works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elder.
Dr. Elder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.