Dr. Herman Elder, DMD

Dentistry
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Herman Elder, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Athens, GA. 

Dr. Elder works at Elder Dental Group, P. C. in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elder Dental Group, P. C.
    2300 PRINCE AVE, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 521-0456

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Herman Elder, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407909138
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Herman Elder, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Elder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Elder works at Elder Dental Group, P. C. in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Elder’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

