Dr. Herman Dick Jr, MD

Neurology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Herman Dick Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Dick Jr works at Mclean County Neurology Sc in Bloomington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Mclean County Neurology Sc
    2204 Eastland Dr, Bloomington, IL 61704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 662-3609

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bromenn Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Back Pain
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Cough
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Fever
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Pseudobulbar Affect
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wada Test
Anemia
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Bursitis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cranial Trauma
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diplopia
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Optic Neuritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Parkinsonism
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Stenosis
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2017
    He is polite, patient, very thorough with his exam and a well spoken gentleman. His incredible knowledge, compassion, understanding and trustworthiness all that is good in a doctor.
    Marilyn S. in Pontiac, IL — Feb 27, 2017
    About Dr. Herman Dick Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891891370
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herman Dick Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dick Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dick Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dick Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dick Jr works at Mclean County Neurology Sc in Bloomington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dick Jr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dick Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dick Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dick Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dick Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

