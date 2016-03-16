Dr. Herman Carstens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carstens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Carstens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herman Carstens, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Carstens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Herman A. Carstens, M.D.900 S Main St, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 736-0771
-
2
Herman A. Carstens, M.D.6926 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 686-8600
-
3
ONLY Ob-Gyn at Raincross Medical Building4646 Brockton Ave Ste 202, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 686-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Access Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Exclusive Healthcare
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Intergroup
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Prudential
- Quality Health Plans
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carstens?
Kind, understanding, very knowledgeable!
About Dr. Herman Carstens, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1386611242
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Whittier Presbyn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carstens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carstens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carstens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carstens works at
Dr. Carstens speaks Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Carstens. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carstens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carstens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carstens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.