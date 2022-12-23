Dr. Herman Bagga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Bagga, MD
Dr. Herman Bagga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Triangle Urological Group12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 281-1757Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Triangle Urological Group1307 Federal St Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 246-2421
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bagga?
Dr Bagga has been my urologist for several years. My first impression when I met him was that he is very patient and kind. He thoroughly explained my options and his recommendations. The office staff including his nurse were also very nice, professional and responsive if you called with questions.
About Dr. Herman Bagga, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1427384841
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
