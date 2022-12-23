Overview

Dr. Herman Bagga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver and Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Bagga works at Allegheny Health Network in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.