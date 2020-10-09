Overview

Dr. Herkanwal Khaira, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Khaira works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Napa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

