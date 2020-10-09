See All Urologists in Fairfield, CA
Dr. Herkanwal Khaira, MD

Urology
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Herkanwal Khaira, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Adventist Health St. Helena and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Khaira works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Napa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Urology - Fairfield
    1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94533
  2. 2
    NorthBay Health Urology - Napa
    3250 Beard Rd, Napa, CA 94558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Medical Center
  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Adventist Health St. Helena
  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Oct 09, 2020
Everything went extremely will from beginning to post treatment. The care with which the procedure was performed certainly aided in a quick recovery and minimal side effects.
About Dr. Herkanwal Khaira, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Punjabi and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073691564
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Royal Melbourne Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Michigan Health System
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Michigan Health System
Internship
Medical Education
  • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Herkanwal Khaira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Khaira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Khaira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khaira has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaira.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

