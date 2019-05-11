Dr. Heripsime Ohanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heripsime Ohanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heripsime Ohanian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Ohanian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bergen Aesthetics1 Kalisa Way Ste 103, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 212-4065
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ohanian?
Met dr for first time I have never met a dr that took her time, explained everything to me I had a biopsy and being treated for lichen no other gyno can compare to her knowledge of this problem she is a wonderful dr
About Dr. Heripsime Ohanian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1134113582
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohanian works at
Dr. Ohanian has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ohanian speaks Armenian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohanian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.