Overview

Dr. Heripsime Ohanian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Ohanian works at Bergen Aesthetics in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.