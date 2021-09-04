Dr. Callejas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD
Overview
Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Locations
Oak Cliff Family Healthcare129 W 9th St, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 941-0032
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callejas?
My experience was good . Callejas was concerned about my health. I would like the doctor to better explain a little better to the patient
About Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821107194
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callejas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callejas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callejas speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Callejas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callejas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callejas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callejas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.