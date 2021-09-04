See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Callejas works at Wellmed At Oak Cliff in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Cliff Family Healthcare
    129 W 9th St, Dallas, TX 75208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 941-0032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Heriberto Callejas, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821107194
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Memorial Health University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Callejas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callejas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callejas works at Wellmed At Oak Cliff in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Callejas’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Callejas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callejas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callejas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callejas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

