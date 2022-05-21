Dr. Herbert Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Watkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Herbert Watkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Titus Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Houston Metro Urology1140 Westmont Dr Ste 425, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (832) 307-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Metro Urology5150 Crenshaw Rd Ste A100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (832) 307-2274Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Titus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watkins is a good doctor. I would recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Herbert Watkins, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1043399322
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Urology
