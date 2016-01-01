See All Radiation Oncologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Herbert Wang, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Herbert Wang, MD

Radiation Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Herbert Wang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?

Photo: Dr. Herbert Wang, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Herbert Wang, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wang to family and friends

Dr. Wang's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wang

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Herbert Wang, MD.

About Dr. Herbert Wang, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1699746081
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Chicago Medical Center, Clinical Radiation Oncology Residency
Residency
Internship
  • University Of California, California Pacific Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Herbert Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.