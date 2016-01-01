Dr. Herbert Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Wang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1699746081
- University Of Chicago Medical Center, Clinical Radiation Oncology Residency
- University Of California, California Pacific Medical Center
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
