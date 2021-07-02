Overview

Dr. Herbert Silverstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Silverstein works at Silverstein Institute in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.