Overview

Dr. Herbert Oye, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.