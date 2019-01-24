See All Psychiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Herbert Orenstein, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Herbert Orenstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Orenstein works at Pablo R Proano, MD, PS in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Herbert N Orenstein MD Ps
    901 Boren Ave Ste 702, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 699-1998

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company

    Jan 24, 2019
    Dr. Orenstein has been a god-send! I was suffering anxiety & depression to a point that I was not functional. It took every ounce of effort to even pick up the phone to make appts. After speaking with Marla (ofc mgr), I knew things would change for the better. She spent quality time explaining their process, and got me in quickly to see Dr. Orenstein who has changed my life like no other Dr has ever done with his unique way of managing medications. AMAZING DR...I LITERALLY TRUST HIM W/ MY LIFE!
    Sarah L in Seattle, WA — Jan 24, 2019
    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003020389
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    • University of Pennsylvania BA in Natural Science
    • Psychiatry
    Dr. Herbert Orenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orenstein works at Pablo R Proano, MD, PS in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Orenstein’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Orenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

