Dr. Herbert Newton, MD

Oncology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Herbert Newton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Newton works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neuro Oncology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Neuro Oncology at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 286, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Neuro Oncology at Celebration
    400 Celebration Pl Ste A280, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Herbert Newton, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770667164
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
Residency
  • Univ Of Mi Hosps &amp; Hlth Ctrs, Neurology|University Mich Med Center
Internship
  • SUNY Buffalo University Hospital
Medical Education
  • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Herbert Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

