Dr. Herbert Nassour III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Herbert Nassour III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Nassour III works at UT Health Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UT Health Rio Grande Valley
    3804 S Jackson Rd Ste 1, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 296-3001
    L.stacy Mitchell M.d. P.A.
    3115 Center Point Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 296-1834
    Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen
    2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 296-3001

  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Breast Reduction

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.5
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 09, 2022
    Very good, did a basil cell op. On ear, no pain, very careing great care at the Edinburg regional hospital
    James mc donald — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Herbert Nassour III, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    35 years of experience
    English
    1972506228
    Education & Certifications

    TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert Nassour III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassour III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nassour III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nassour III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassour III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassour III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassour III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassour III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

