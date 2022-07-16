Overview

Dr. Herbert Maier, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Maier works at HERBERT MAIER, MD in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning, Hives and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.