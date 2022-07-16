Dr. Herbert Maier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Maier, MD
Overview
Dr. Herbert Maier, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Maier works at
Locations
-
1
Herbert Maier, MD220 Hamburg Tpke Ste 22, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 595-6338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maier?
Dr. Maier is fantastic, so knowledgable, gentle and great bedside manner. I never want to go see anyone else. Can't recommend him enough!
About Dr. Herbert Maier, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1780614537
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maier works at
Dr. Maier has seen patients for Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning, Hives and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.