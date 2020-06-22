Overview

Dr. H Stephen Maguire, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.



Dr. Maguire works at Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.