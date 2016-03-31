Dr. Herbert Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Lim, MD
Dr. Herbert Lim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Lim works at
Lisa L. Wong M.d. Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 801, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-1658
Pacific Endoscopy Center LLC1401 S Beretania St Ste 200, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 312-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
Dr. Lim takes the time to explain my condition and answer my questions thoroughly even if he goes over time. As a result his waiting room may be backed up w/people waiting for their turn but I know he will spend as much time with each person as necessary. He always makes me feel that he understands my situation and is on top of everything so I have a lot of confidence in him. I really like working with him very much.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1700892957
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
