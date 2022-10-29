Overview

Dr. Herbert Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Lee works at Irvine Digestive Disease Center Inc in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.