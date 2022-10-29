Dr. Herbert Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Lee, MD
Dr. Herbert Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Irvine Digestive Disease Center Inc113 Waterworks Way Ste 315, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 552-9628
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
My husband had a screening colonoscopy with Dr. Lee. During the pre-procedure visit, Dr. Lee took time and explained what causes colon cancer and how colonoscopy works. He answered all our questions. We have no issues to understand him. The screening colonoscopy procedure went well. Dr. Lee's team is very professional and is very nice. Their charge for the screening colonoscopy is very competitive and reasonable. It is true that they are a little hard to reach by phone. We had luck calling them in the afternoon.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1740206689
- University Mich Hospital
- Wayne State University Hospital
- Wayne State U Hosp
- National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
