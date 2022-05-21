See All Ophthalmologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Knauf works at Eye Site Of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Robson Eye Institute
    601 S Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764 (727) 799-3772
  2. 2
    Eye Site of Tampa Bay PA
    2560 Gulf To Bay Blvd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33765 (727) 799-3772
  3. 3
    Eye Site of Tampa Bay
    2031 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 (727) 375-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Morton Plant Hospital
  St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Drusen

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 21, 2022
    Dr. Knauf performed cataract surgery and did lens implantation in both eyes as I also had a different stigmatism in each eye and wore 3 different Rx eyeglasses (prescribed by a different doctor). I drove across the state to be a patient of Dr. Knauf because he has the latest state of the art technology in his practice and is the best in the business. I had a perfect outcome and no pain. It was an amazing procedure and he provides great patient care!
    Katrina — May 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD
    About Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD

    Ophthalmology
    31 years of experience
    English
    1396774501
    Education & Certifications

    U South Fla
    U Tex Sw Mc
    Parkland Memorial Hospital
    UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert Knauf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knauf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knauf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knauf has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knauf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Knauf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knauf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

