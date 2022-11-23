Overview

Dr. Herbert King II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. King II works at MDVIP - Midlothian, Virginia in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.