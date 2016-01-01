Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Karpelman works at
Locations
-
1
Herbert M Karpelman Jr DPM97 Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 651-7199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karpelman?
About Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1093771669
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karpelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karpelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karpelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karpelman works at
Dr. Karpelman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karpelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karpelman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.