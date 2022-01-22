Overview

Dr. Herbert Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - ENT Care in Vidalia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.