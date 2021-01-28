See All Psychiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Herbert Grossman, MD

Psychiatry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Herbert Grossman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.

Dr. Grossman works at Herbert M Grossman MD in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Herbert M Grossman MD
    4525 E Skyline Dr Ste 125, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 742-7724
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2021
    I saw Dr. Grossman for over 20 years, and he is the best psychiatrist ever and is the only one I have ever met so far who specializes in Bipolar Disorder, not necessarily MOOD DISORDERS, though I'm sure he is good at everything! He values spending his time with his patients, and I cannot imagine why he hasn't retired yet. He loves his life's work, knows medicine for the mind and body, and has very strong work ethic. I have loved working with him and hope he never retires because I'll never find as good of a medical doctor as my luck found him in my late teens to early 20's while in college at Pima Community College and The University of Arizona.
    Tricia Burrell-Asus — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Herbert Grossman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477615201
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grossman works at Herbert M Grossman MD in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Grossman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

