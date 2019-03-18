Dr. Herbert Glatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Glatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Herbert Glatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Glatt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Herbert L. Glatt M.d.p.a.1025 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 338-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glatt?
100% would recommend Dr. Glatt. He is not only professional, courteous, thorough, pleasant, but always one step ahead!
About Dr. Herbert Glatt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730259623
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glatt works at
Dr. Glatt has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glatt speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Glatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.