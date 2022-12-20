Overview

Dr. Herbert Gates, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Virginia School Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Gates works at Gulf Coast Orthopedic Spec in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.