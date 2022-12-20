Dr. Herbert Gates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Gates, MD
Overview
Dr. Herbert Gates, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Virginia School Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Herbert Gates III MD PA681 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 220, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 263-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gates?
Had to wait a long time.
About Dr. Herbert Gates, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053362046
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Hospital
- University Of Virginia School Of Med
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gates has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
364 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.