Overview

Dr. Herbert Fischer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They graduated from Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at PMA Medical Specialists LLC in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in Pottstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.