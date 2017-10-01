See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Kingston, PA
Dr. Herbert Fellerman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Herbert Fellerman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Fellerman works at Coordinated Care of Kingston in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coordinated Care of Kingston
    183 Market St, Kingston, PA 18704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 714-9322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 01, 2017
    Dr. Fellerman is AMAZING! He doesn't rush you out of the office as other doctors tend to do. He usually spends around an hour with me and always gives a thorough exam. He takes time to explain everything you need to know and will answer all of your questions. He also takes the time to call you at home to go over blood work and other test himself.. He's like no other doctor I know and I wish he was my General Physician! I'm very grateful to have him as my thyroid doctor! Staff is great too!
    Melissa Wisnewski in Hunlock Creek, PA — Oct 01, 2017
    About Dr. Herbert Fellerman, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 56 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376648444
    Education & Certifications

    • SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert Fellerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fellerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fellerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fellerman works at Coordinated Care of Kingston in Kingston, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fellerman’s profile.

    Dr. Fellerman has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fellerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

