Dr. Herbert Fellerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Fellerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Herbert Fellerman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Fellerman works at
Locations
-
1
Coordinated Care of Kingston183 Market St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 714-9322
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fellerman?
Dr. Fellerman is AMAZING! He doesn't rush you out of the office as other doctors tend to do. He usually spends around an hour with me and always gives a thorough exam. He takes time to explain everything you need to know and will answer all of your questions. He also takes the time to call you at home to go over blood work and other test himself.. He's like no other doctor I know and I wish he was my General Physician! I'm very grateful to have him as my thyroid doctor! Staff is great too!
About Dr. Herbert Fellerman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1376648444
Education & Certifications
- SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fellerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fellerman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fellerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fellerman works at
Dr. Fellerman has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fellerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.