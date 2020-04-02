Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbert Feinberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Herbert Feinberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feinberg is by far the BEST dermatologist I have ever been to!!! My mom and I have been going to him since I was a little girl for my autoimmune disease. My mom goes to him for chemical peels and couldn’t be happier with the results. I now live in Florida and wish I could find a dermatologist nearly as good as Dr. Feinberg down here.. If you live in NJ or NY and looking for a knowledgeable and experienced derm... stop looking because you found him! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Herbert Feinberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1407968910
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Va/Ny Hosp
- Beth-El Hosp
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Dermatology
