Dr. Herbert Ezugha, MD

Neurology
4 (5)
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Herbert Ezugha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION.

Dr. Ezugha works at Apex Medical Center in Henderson, NV with other offices in Maitland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Resurreccion Ocampo MD Ltd
    2500 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 111, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 852-1155
  2. 2
    Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
    331 N Maitland Ave Ste D3, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 775-5035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Herbert Ezugha, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871758649
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ezugha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ezugha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezugha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezugha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezugha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezugha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

