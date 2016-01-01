Dr. Ezugha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbert Ezugha, MD
Overview
Dr. Herbert Ezugha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION.
Dr. Ezugha works at
Locations
Resurreccion Ocampo MD Ltd2500 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 111, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 852-1155
Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children331 N Maitland Ave Ste D3, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 775-5035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Herbert Ezugha, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1871758649
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezugha accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezugha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezugha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezugha.
