Dr. Herbert Eradat, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Herbert Eradat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Herbert Eradat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Cancer Care Offices in Westwood200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-6376
- 2 200 Med Plz 120, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6931
Ucla2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5471
UCLA Division of Digestive Diseases10945 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6301
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful doctor, everything you could ask for. He is very positive, listens and answers questions, explains everything in detail, is patient, kind, compassionate, professional and gives his patients ample time, so we do not feel rushed. Lucky to have found him.
About Dr. Herbert Eradat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1922143791
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Eradat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eradat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eradat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eradat speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eradat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eradat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eradat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eradat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.