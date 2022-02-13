See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Dr. Eidt works at South Orange County Orthopedics in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Physician Consultants PC
    26730 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-2154
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eidt?

    Feb 13, 2022
    Ive had successful experiences. I had microfracturing of Left knee in 2018, I was told, going in, that Recovery would be 5 weeks no load bearing, I followed instructions and my knee has been great. I had an arthroscopy of my right knee recently 1-26-22, Dr. Eidt was able to clean out my knee joint, removed EIGHT pieces of bone chips and cartilage. My meniscus was too torn to repair, so he trimmed it. He said I didn’t need a knee replacement yet. In 2 days I was walking without crutches, only because I thought I was supposed to use crutches. After 2 weeks now my knee is awesome. I'm 60 and have a lot of arthritis, and a lot of experience, hip replacement, total shoulder replacement, an ACL repair and other stuff. I've learned that MRIs and Xrays are not perfect and cannot see everything. Doctors are human and medicine is not an exact science. Ya make the best "call" you can. I think most people have unrealistic expectations. But, Dr. Eidt has been great for me.
    Mike C. — Feb 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eidt to family and friends

    Dr. Eidt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eidt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD.

    About Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093797367
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eidt works at South Orange County Orthopedics in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eidt’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.