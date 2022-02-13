Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Herbert Eidt, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Dr. Eidt works at
California Physician Consultants PC26730 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ive had successful experiences. I had microfracturing of Left knee in 2018, I was told, going in, that Recovery would be 5 weeks no load bearing, I followed instructions and my knee has been great. I had an arthroscopy of my right knee recently 1-26-22, Dr. Eidt was able to clean out my knee joint, removed EIGHT pieces of bone chips and cartilage. My meniscus was too torn to repair, so he trimmed it. He said I didn’t need a knee replacement yet. In 2 days I was walking without crutches, only because I thought I was supposed to use crutches. After 2 weeks now my knee is awesome. I'm 60 and have a lot of arthritis, and a lot of experience, hip replacement, total shoulder replacement, an ACL repair and other stuff. I've learned that MRIs and Xrays are not perfect and cannot see everything. Doctors are human and medicine is not an exact science. Ya make the best "call" you can. I think most people have unrealistic expectations. But, Dr. Eidt has been great for me.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1093797367
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Eidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eidt works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.