Dr. Edmundson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbert Edmundson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herbert Edmundson Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Saint Marks Medical Center.
Dr. Edmundson Jr works at
Locations
Memorial Neurological Association7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 900, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 777-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Marks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
New patient for Dr. Edmundson. He was thorough, knowledgeable, kind, professional. The wait may be longer than you would like but he takes extra time to get complete information, communicates well, and to get proper diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. Herbert Edmundson Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225089105
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
