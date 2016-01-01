Dr. Herbert Duvivier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duvivier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Duvivier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herbert Duvivier, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Adventist Health Glendale, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
Dr. Duvivier works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Premiere Hematology-Oncology Institute9808 Venice Blvd # 602, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions
-
3
Premiere Hematology-Oncology Institute1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3750, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duvivier?
About Dr. Herbert Duvivier, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710982731
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- Wadsworth Va Hospital
- Wadsworth VA Hosp|Wadsworth Va Hospital
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duvivier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duvivier accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Duvivier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Duvivier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duvivier works at
Dr. Duvivier speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Duvivier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duvivier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duvivier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duvivier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.