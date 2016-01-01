Overview

Dr. Herbert Duvivier, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Adventist Health Glendale, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.



Dr. Duvivier works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA with other offices in Culver City, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.