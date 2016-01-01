See All Hematologists in Newnan, GA
Dr. Herbert Duvivier, MD

Hematology
4 (60)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Herbert Duvivier, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Adventist Health Glendale, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.

Dr. Duvivier works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA with other offices in Culver City, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Premiere Hematology-Oncology Institute
    9808 Venice Blvd # 602, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Premiere Hematology-Oncology Institute
    1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3750, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CTCA Atlanta
  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Herbert Duvivier, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710982731
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
    Residency
    • Wadsworth Va Hospital
    Internship
    • Wadsworth VA Hosp|Wadsworth Va Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert Duvivier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duvivier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duvivier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duvivier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Duvivier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duvivier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duvivier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duvivier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

