Dr. Herbert Dimeola Jr, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Herbert Dimeola Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stafford Springs, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Dimeola Jr works at Johnson Memorial Medical Center in Stafford Springs, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johnson Memorial Hospital Inc
    201 Chestnut Hill Rd, Stafford Springs, CT 06076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 684-8266
  2. 2
    Collins Medical Assoc Dr Garth Oliver
    9 Cranbrook Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 749-2251

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 13, 2021
    Devoted to his patients!!
    — Feb 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Herbert Dimeola Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528024015
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert Dimeola Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimeola Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dimeola Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dimeola Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dimeola Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimeola Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimeola Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimeola Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

