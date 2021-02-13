Dr. Herbert Dimeola Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimeola Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Dimeola Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Herbert Dimeola Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stafford Springs, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Dimeola Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Johnson Memorial Hospital Inc201 Chestnut Hill Rd, Stafford Springs, CT 06076 Directions (860) 684-8266
-
2
Collins Medical Assoc Dr Garth Oliver9 Cranbrook Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-2251
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Devoted to his patients!!
About Dr. Herbert Dimeola Jr, MD
- Nephrology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1528024015
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
