Overview

Dr. Herbert Dempsey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Dempsey works at Encompass Medical Group, PA in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.