Dr. Herbert Cordero-Yordan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Henderson Hospital.



Dr. Cordero-Yordan works at Healthcare Partners in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.