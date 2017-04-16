Overview

Dr. Herbert Chin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Perpetual Help System Laguna, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Chin works at Trikora Behavioral Health Wln Center in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.