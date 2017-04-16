Dr. Herbert Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herbert Chin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Perpetual Help System Laguna, College Of Medicine.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Trikora Behavioral Health Wln Center9209 Colima Rd Ste 3600, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 696-0444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Chin for 4 years. He helped through a difficult and long divorce along with addiction issues. He continues to be a strong influence in my continuing progress.
About Dr. Herbert Chin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1336198373
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic City Med Center
- University Of Perpetual Help System Laguna, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chin speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
