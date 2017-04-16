See All Psychiatrists in Whittier, CA
Dr. Herbert Chin, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Herbert Chin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Perpetual Help System Laguna, College Of Medicine.

Dr. Chin works at Trikora Behavioral Health Wln Center in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trikora Behavioral Health Wln Center
    9209 Colima Rd Ste 3600, Whittier, CA 90605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 696-0444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 16, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr. Chin for 4 years. He helped through a difficult and long divorce along with addiction issues. He continues to be a strong influence in my continuing progress.
    Orange, CA — Apr 16, 2017
    About Dr. Herbert Chin, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    • 1336198373
    Education & Certifications

    • Atlantic City Med Center
    • University Of Perpetual Help System Laguna, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herbert Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chin works at Trikora Behavioral Health Wln Center in Whittier, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chin’s profile.

    Dr. Chin has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chin speaks Cantonese and Spanish.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

