Dr. Blatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbert Blatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Herbert Blatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Park Ridge Hosp
Dr. Blatt works at
Locations
Woolfson Eye Institute6001 Professional Pkwy, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 949-3885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Blatt is the most competent, kind and thorough physician I have ever seen. He is very gentle in his examination and always takes the time to answer all my questions. I would never see a different eye doctor!
About Dr. Herbert Blatt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1942248729
Education & Certifications
- Park Ridge Hosp
- Jefferson Med Coll Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
