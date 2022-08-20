Overview

Dr. Herbert Baraf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.



Dr. Baraf works at Arthritis And Rheumatism Associates in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD, Washington, DC, Olney, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.