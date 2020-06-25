Overview

Dr. Herbert Awender, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Awender works at H Scott Awender MD in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.