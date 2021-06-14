See All Dermatologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Herbert Alexander Jr, MD

Dermatology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Herbert Alexander Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Alexander Jr works at Hailey Brody Casey & Wray Mds in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hailey Brody Casey & Wray M.d. PC
    1218 W Paces Ferry Rd NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30327 (404) 525-7409

Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 14, 2021
    Dr. Alexander know his stuff and he takes a lot of time to make sure your examination is successful. he asks great questions and listens carefully to your needs. I consider him a good friend.
    JJ — Jun 14, 2021
    Dermatology
    19 years of experience
    English
    1093992588
    EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Herbert Alexander Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander Jr works at Hailey Brody Casey & Wray Mds in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Alexander Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Alexander Jr has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

