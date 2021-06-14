Dr. Herbert Alexander Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herbert Alexander Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Herbert Alexander Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Alexander Jr works at
Locations
Hailey Brody Casey & Wray M.d. PC1218 W Paces Ferry Rd NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 525-7409
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander Jr?
Dr. Alexander know his stuff and he takes a lot of time to make sure your examination is successful. he asks great questions and listens carefully to your needs. I consider him a good friend.
About Dr. Herbert Alexander Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093992588
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander Jr has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.