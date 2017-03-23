Overview

Dr. Herach Yadegarian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Yadegarian works at HERACH H YADEGARIAN MD in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.