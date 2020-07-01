See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Hera Sambaziotis, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hera Sambaziotis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Sambaziotis works at HSMF Womens Care in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSMF Womens Care
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste M101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 437-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareConnect
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Dr Sambaziotis And the entire team are wonderful, they make uncomfortable situations or outcomes less stressful. They provide excellent care and do consider each patient one at a time. Wait time is considerably lower than you would expect and if there is a delay I have always been advised while waiting. I highly recommend this practice and have done so many times.
    Jul 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hera Sambaziotis, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    • 1588744148
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hera Sambaziotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambaziotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sambaziotis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sambaziotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sambaziotis works at HSMF Womens Care in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sambaziotis’s profile.

    Dr. Sambaziotis has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambaziotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambaziotis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambaziotis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambaziotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambaziotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

