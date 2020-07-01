Overview

Dr. Hera Sambaziotis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sambaziotis works at HSMF Womens Care in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.